Year round youth employment program accepting applications in Jefferson, Lewis Counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rolling youth employment program in the North Country is accepting applications.

Jefferson-Lewis Workforce Development Board’s, The WorkPlace, is now accepting applications for a year round program. The Workforce Investment and Opportunities Act Out of School Youth and Young Adult Employment program will help juveniles and young adults enter the workforce.

According to the the Board, the program will provide individuals with job placement, financial literacy activities, resume workshopping and unsubsidized employment applications.

“The Youth and Young Adult Employment Program is a great way for young folks in our community to enhance their initial skill set, learn to work in a team setting and/or on their own, obtain references for future job applications, write a resume and receive a paycheck,” stated Director of The WorkPlace Cheryl Mayforth.

Currently, the WorkPlace will only accept applications from those who are not enrolled in high school or college, between the ages of 16 and 24.

The WorkPlace also stated that applicants must fall into one of the following qualifications:

High school dropout

Subject to juvenile or adult justice system

Homeless

Runaway

Pregnant or parenting

Individual with a disability

Low income

Resides in a household that receives public assistance.

More information can be found on the Jefferson Lewis Workforce website.

