You ‘cheddar’ believe it! Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival scheduled for July

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Did you hear the “grate” news? The Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival will return this summer.

The Adams Revitalization Committee has announced that the 2021 Cheddar Cheese Festival will take place on Saturday, July 10.

According to the Committee, the village-wide event will celebrate the agriculture and cheese making industry in Jefferson County.

The festival will include artisans on the Village Green, Main Street, East Church Street and Sixtown, wine tasting in the Pavilion, a Kids Zone and live music at the Gazebo and Pavilion.

Local restaurants will also be open all day with festival “specials.”

The 2021 Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Village Green.