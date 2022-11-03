NORTH COUNTRY (WWTI) — North Country youth hunters had the opportunity to participate in hunting events with Environmental Conservation Officers this fall.

Nine young hunters joined officers for the 13th Annual Youth Waterfowl Hunt in Jefferson County on September 17. Volunteers with trained bird dogs also helped young hunters with their hunts a few days later at the 2nd Annual Youth Pheasant Hunt on Ashland Flats Wildlife Management Area.

Young hunters participate in youth waterfowl and pheasant hunts with Environmental Conservation Officers in Jefferson County in September, 2022. (NYS DEC)

Sixteen young hunters, ages 12-15, joined officers for the youth waterfowl and pheasant hunt at Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area in St. Lawrence County. Many successfully harvested ducks and pheasants.

DEC says officers are grateful to local volunteers and donations that make the events possible, including: Sackets Harbor Sportsmen’s club, National Wild Turkey Foundation, New York Conservation Officers Association, St. Lawrence County Sportsmen Federation, Potsdam Elks Club, Massena Elks Club, Wal-Mart, Running’s and Tractor Supply.

Anyone interested in participating in next year’s youth hunts can contact the DEC Law Enforcement Office in Watertown at 315-785-2231.