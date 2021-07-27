Young People’s Theater in Clayton returning with performances this Friday

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — After not having any shows in 2020, the Young People’s Theater of Clayton is back!

Young’s People Theater is scheduled to produce two performances of “Through the Looking Glass.” This was announced by the Theater on Wednesday.

“This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence Council Arts Council.” Young People’s Theater said in a press release.

Children ages 12 and under will perform at the Clayton Opera House 6:30 p.m., and children ages 13 and above will perform at the Clayton Opera House at 8 p.m.

Performances will take place on Friday, July 30. Tickets for each of the performances are $5.