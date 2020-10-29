Young professionals council launches holiday giving fund for three North Country holiday programs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local council of young professionals has announced a holiday giving fund for the North Country.

The LEAD Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation has announced their “LEAD Holiday Giving Fund” and $5 thousand matching challenge. The fund will help support three holiday programs that benefit Jefferson, Lewis ad St. Lawrence counties.

Through this initiative, the LEAD Council will match each contribution made to the holiday fund, up to $5,000. The challenge officially opened on October 27 and is set to run through December 2020.

“This year, more than ever, these projects need our support to ensure tri-county adults and children have gifts, good meals, and winter clothing this holiday season,” said LEAD member Jonathan Cole. “With the pandemic, we are seeing high rates of unemployment in our own backyard. No parent should ever have to choose between providing for their families and being able to provide food and Christmas gifts to their children. Gifts to the LEAD Holiday Giving Fund help support three local initiatives that positively impact the lives of thousands of children and families.”

According to the Northern New York Community Foundations, donations to the fund and matched by LEAD will be evenly distributed to three organizations.

Organizations to be awarded through the LEAD Holiday Giving Fund include:

Christmas Crusade for Kids, led by Tunes 92.5 FM/ Intrepid Broadcasting and in collaboration with Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County, Watertown Urban Mission and the Salvation Army

Christmas Sharing Holiday Assistance through the Lowville Food Pantry

Potsdam Holiday Fund

Those looking to support the Fund can make donations to the Northern New York Community Foundation or online.

The LEAD Council is made up of 27 young professionals who live and work in Northern New York.

