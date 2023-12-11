SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

A popular exit ramp that drivers use to get to Destiny USA is once again prompting questions to the Your Stories Team.

Viewer Norm Gauthier emailed the YS Team to ask: Are there any plans to repair the exit ramp off 81 southbound that takes you to Destiny USA?

About 11,000 drivers take the Hiawatha Boulevard, Destiny USA Drive, Bear Street exit off 81S.

If you drive this route, no doubt you have seen the multiple pothole patches.

“The potholes are haphazardly repaired and driving this stretch is literally gut-wrenching,” Gauthier wrote.

When we reported on this ramp in August of 2022, we were told by the State DOT that a rehabilitation project was planned for the ramp in 2024.

But, when we recently checked with the DOT to see if that’s still the plan, we were told the ramp will not be getting a new surface in 2024.

A DOT spokesperson asked the YS Team to keep checking back with the agency as they try to pin down a date on when a much-needed makeover will take place.

We’ll keep you posted, but in the meantime, watch your wheels.

If you spot a pothole that needs repaired, drivers are urged to call 1-800-POTHOLE to report issues.