WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Rapids announced that youth 18-years-old or younger will be able to attend their game on Thursday at no cost in honor of Community Prevention Night.

The night was made possible by the combined efforts of the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County and the Alliance for Better Communities. According to the organizations, the goal of the night is to provide a safe and healthy environment of fun to the community’s youth population.

Youth interested in attending the game on June 9 can get tickets at the Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds box office. Each youth will also receive a meal voucher for a hot dog and a select Coke product with their ticket. There will also be information and goodie bags handed out to promote healthy living and useful tips for the future.

The night will also include live performances from the Copenhagen Golden Knights Marching Band. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m., and the first pitch will be thrown at 6:30 p.m. More information can be found on the Watertown Rapids website.