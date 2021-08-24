Youth Coalition of Jefferson County hosting rock painting contest

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Youth Coalition of Jefferson County is hosting a rock painting contest for all ages. The contest will support the Urban Mission’s Run to Recovery on September 11.

Those who would like to participate should pick out a rock, paint and decorate it to make it inspirational, upload a picture of the rock to Instagram with the tags #R4R2021, #RUNFORRECOVERY2021, and #YOUTHALLIANCEOFJEFFERSONCOUNTY, and then drop off the rock to the Urban Mission before September 10.

The rocks will be broken up into age categories including preschool, elementary, 7th and 8th grade, high school, and adult. The entered rocks will then be judged for three different prize categories including most inspirational, most creative, and best tagged and shared.

Those who entered rocks should attend the Run for Recovery Event as the winners will be announced at the Run for Recovery race on September 11.