WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local youth will have the opportunity to talk about problems within the City of Watertown on April 29.

According to the City Manager’s Office, the Youth Council will be meeting at 3 p.m. at the Watertown High School Cafeteria on Friday, April 29. Members of City Council will be attending the meeting to discuss issues that are affecting the City of Watertown.

Those interested in attending should contact watertownyouthcourt@gmail.com, however registration is not required. There will be pizza served at the event.

Those who are interested in recieving more information or have questions should contact The Resolution Center of Jefferson and Lewis County at 315-785-0333.