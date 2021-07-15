Youth mental health, disability services expanded at SUNY Upstate Medical University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Services have been expanded for children at SUNY Upstate Medical University.

The New York State Office of Mental Health and SUNY Upstate announced an expansion of services for children with developmental disabilities and mental health issues.

Under this new expansion, SUNY Upstate confirmed that it will develop a specialized inpatient unit for children who are dually-diagnosed.

The medical center will also expand the current child and adolescent inpatient capacity at the Office of Mental Health’s Hutchings Psychiatric Center from 23 to 29 beds.

According to the OMH, this expansion will help address treatment option shortages in New York State for children and youth.

“The establishment and expansion of services will provide us with much-needed dual-diagnosis beds and mental health beds while enhancing the integration of medical and behavioral health care,” stated OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan. “It will also reduce out-of-state placements for children and youth who are dually diagnosed and at-risk of being separated from their families.”

“The opportunity to expand services is the right thing to do for our patients and families and we are grateful for the support and leadership of the New York State Office of Mental Health for helping to make this happen,” said SUNY Upstate Medical University President Mantosh Dewan, MD.

Specifically under this plan, OMH will transition 23 inpatient children and adolescent beds from Hutchings Psychiatric Center to SUNY Upstate. OMH will pursue a sale and permanent transfer of the building, contents and property to SUNY Upstate.

The Office of Mental Health confirmed that there will be no layoffs or involuntary transfers as a result.

This expansion was announced on Thursday, July 15, 2021.