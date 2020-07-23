Youth Philanthropy Council awards over $19,000 in grants to local organizations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Youth Philanthropy Council (YPC) of the Northern New York Foundation announced this years grant recipients, and set a new support request record.

Each year the council, composed of high school students from around the North Country, reviews grant proposals from agencies to fund projects or initiatives in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

This year, the council recieved a record-breaking 40 proposals, and by awarded $19,530 in final grants to eight local organizations.

These are very deserving organizations that the Council enjoyed hearing from and learning more about,” said Katherine DeLaGarza, 2019-2020 Council chair and recent Watertown High School graduate. “I am proud of the work the Council did together under unprecedented circumstances to support eight outstanding nonprofit organizations that fill diverse needs across our North Country communities.”

The grant recipients are as followed:

Volunteer Transportation Center: $5,000 to help with mileage reimbursement for 10,000 volunteers

Sackets Harbor Fire Company — $3,500 to help the Sackets Harbor, Black River, and Town of Watertown volunteer fire departments partner to purchase a forcible entry training equiptment

ACR Health — $2,780 to purchase technology that allows field staff to access electronic records, increase efficiencies, and connect with clients.

39 Serenity Place — $2,700 to help the Massena-based substance abuse recovery center host a community education series

Indian River Lakes Conservancy — $2,500 to support the Conservancy’s children’s nature camp

Power Play Sports Foundation — $1,250 to aid in the development of its “Leveling the Playing Field — Putting Athletes on the Power Play” project

Community Lunch Program for Kids, Norwood — $1,000 to support its “BACK2School 2020” program

Trisomy 21 Foundation of NNY — $800 to help fund development of educational packets that are distributed to families who have given birth to or adopted a child with Down syndrome through hospitals and pediatrician’s offices.

Funding for the 2020 grants was made possible through Watertown Savings Bank, Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation, RBC Wealth Foundation, and Friends of the Foundation Annual Community Betterment Fund.

As interest in this program continues to grow, this remains not only an investment in local organizations, but also an investment in the young adults who will eventually inherit our community,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “They learn lessons in leadership that will help position them to make a meaningful difference in the years to come.”

Since the council began in 2010, they have awarded $165,870 to support to nonprofit organizations.

