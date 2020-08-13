Youth Philanthropy Council grants $5K to Volunteer Transportation Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Volunteer Transportation Center has received a $5,000 grant from the Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The VTC received one of eight grants from the council. Each year, the council receives and reviews requests from organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County. This year, the council awarded almost $20,000 in grants after having a record-breaking number of funding proposals.

“When we learned the YPC selected us for his grant, we were extremely honored,” said Jeremiah S. Papineau, Foundation Director and Director of Communications for the VTC. “I have no doubt in my mind the applications for funding were all extremely deserving so it is extremely touching the council saw the importance of funding us at such a level.”

According to Mr. Papineau, the funding will reimburse Volunteer Transportation Center volunteer

drivers for the miles they drive with their own vehicles as they transport community members in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

Under the VTC’s charitable programs, volunteer drivers are reimbursed at a rate of $0.445 per mile, allowing the YPC grant to assist with 11,000 miles of transportation.

Drivers help with transportation to medical and dental appointments, life-supporting treatments such as chemotherapy or renal dialysis, and to go grocery shopping.

