Youth Philanthropy Council to award $20K to North Country organizations

YOUTH PHILANTHROPY COUNCIL CLASS OF 2021- 2022: Back row, from left: Owen Newton, South Jefferson; Adelaide Weir, Watertown, Jack Buckingham, South Jefferson; Zachary Kilburn, Watertown; Julian St. Croix, Immaculate Heart; Trey Augliano, Watertown; Sidney Wheeler III, South Jefferson. Middle row, from left: Ella Arnott, Watertown; Romi LaClair, South Jefferson; Lucas Lavarnway, General Brown; Hailyn Buker, South Jefferson; Jack Mangan, South Jefferson; and Zachary Blevins, South Jefferson. Front row, from left: Anmolika Bolla, Watertown; Kaylee Fields, General Brown; and Katherine Banazek, South Jefferson.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local youth philanthropists are preparing to award funding to local nonprofit organizations.

The Northern New York Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council, which is comprised of students from local school districts, is seeking proposals for its 2022 round of grant funding. This year, the council will award a total of $20,000 to nonprofit organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

According to the NNYCF, funding will be awarded to organizations of all types of programs, projects or initiatives. Proposals must include how the organization is aiming to “strengthen the quality of life” in the tri-county region.

“The council invites all eligible nonprofits in the region to submit grant applications. Our members look forward to seeing a broad range of proposals that will help strengthen programs and services across Northern New York,” Youth Philanthropy Council Chair Romi LaClair said in a press release. “With the addition of new, dynamic and enthusiastic council members, we look forward to supporting many deserving organizations.”

Once proposals are submitted to the Council, members will evaluate each for grant funding. Council members will then notify finalists selected to present proposals. Once final funding decisions are made, the Youth Philanthropy Council will recommend grants to the Community Foundation’s board of directors.

In the previous round of funding, the Youth Philanthropy Council awarded six grants totaling $17,200 to nonprofit organizations that serve residents in the three counties.

“This is one of the most meaningful ways we can instill civic pride, awareness and engagement across the

generations. This only works when a wide cross-section of charitable organizations participate,” NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson said in a press release. “We believe we can receive a diverse pool of applications from across the region. Our goal is to make the decision-making process as challenging and thought-provoking as possible for the student experience.”

Additionally, the Youth Philanthropy Council’s Executive Committee will host an online Grant Information Session for interested organizations. This will provide an overview of the grant program, review recent awards, review a grant application checklist and include a Q&A. The session will be held on December 2 at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

The application for the Youth Philanthropy Council Grant Program can be completed online through the NNYCF Grant Lifecycle Manager portal. All eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for organizations to apply for the 2022 Grant Program must submit completed grant applications by Friday, December 31, 2021.