Youth Philanthropy Council to grant $20K to tri-county nonprofits, seeking grant proposals

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local group is welcoming grant funding proposals from nonprofits in the North Country.

The Northern New York Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council is set to award $20 thousand to tri-county non profit organizations. Grant requests are welcomed for projects, programs or initiatives led by organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The Youth Philanthropy Council includes 15 representatives from Immaculate Heart Central School, South Jefferson Central School and Watertown High School. The Council was created in 2010, and has awarded almost 100 grants to nonprofits in the North Country.

Previously in the spring of 2020, the Youth Philanthropy Council awarded eight grants totaling $19,530 to support nonprofit organizations.

“Interest in this important program continues to grow. We are hopeful that all charitable organizations view this as a way to communicate their work and mission to the next generation,” said NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson. “We want to make the council’s work as challenging and thought-provoking as possible by having the widest diversity of funding requests.”

According to the NNYCF, all requests will be evaluated by council members and finalists will be selected to present proposals directly to the Council. Those chosen for final funding will be recommended to the Community Foundation’s board of directors, and be reviewed during their quarterly meeting in June 2021.

Additionally, a free online Grant Information Session will be available for organizations applying for funding. The session will be held via zoom on November 2 at 4 p.m.

All grant proposals must be submitted to the Northern New York Community Foundation by December 4, 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.