Youth Soccer Association encourages players to stay active through virtual training

(WWTI) – The New York State West Youth Soccer Association (NYSWYSA), in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has developed a page on their website where players and coaches can find individual training sessions to keep them active while still practicing social distancing.

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing the cancellation and postponement of soccer games, both professionally and on the youth level. The NYSWYSA compiled a list of links to training videos so players could continue to train on their own.

“While the near future may be uncertain, we all are looking forward to the eventual return to normalcy. In the mean time, we want to encourage all players to stay active and connected to the game through the types of activities noted on the webpage,” said Diana Groth, Assistant Technical Director for NYSWYSA.

“We want to keep the kids busy, active, and engaged to the game during this crazy time. Daily practice can be a terrific opportunity to continue to raise the player’s level of play by focusing on improving the technical ability that they can bring back to training and use in a session once football resumes.” Diana continued. “It helps them to stay fit and to improve their technical abilities. The exercises are also vital for the kids’ mental health during the period of social-distancing and self-isolation.”

There is no specified age for those interested in viewing the drills and training links. They are meant for players of all ages and skill sets. Players are also encouraged to share links to their favorite drills to the NYSWYSA website.

