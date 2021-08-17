Youth waterfowl, pheasant hunt coming to Jefferson County

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the 12th year, local youth will be invited to participate in a state-led hunting opportunity.

New York State Environmental Conservation Police Officers are set to host the annual Jefferson County Youth Hunt for those ages 12 through 15. This event provides educational instruction, as well as hand-on hunting experiences to local youth.

This year, for the first time, participating youth will have the opportunity to hunt pheasants and waterfowl. Additionally, the Youth Hunt program is being extended to three days, with an educational day at the Sacket’s Harbot Sportsman’s Club on September 12 at 9 a.m.

Two days of hunting will follow. This will include a waterfowl hunt on September 18 and a pheasant hunt on September 25.

Those interested are required to possess a New York State small game license and register with the Harvest Information Program. This event is free to participants and equipment is provided if necessary.

Signup sheets are available at the Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club, Akins Archery, VanTassel’s Gunsmithing, and by contacting ECO Steve Bartoszewski at 315-458-6984. The deadline to sign up for the hunt is September 5.

The Youth Hunt is hosted by the Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club and sponsored by the Northern New York Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the New York Conservation Officers Association.