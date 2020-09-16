‘Yuk to Yum:’ Kinney Drugs offers free medication flavoring for liquid prescriptions

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs is helping “the medicine go down” with their liquid prescription options, free of charge.

Kinney Drugs is offering free medication flavoring for all liquid prescription formulations. The service, “Yuk to Yum,” was previously an additional $2.99 at all locations. However, to ease parents and guardians struggles of getting their children to take liquid medications, this option will be free for a limited time.

“Previously, oral liquid formulations prescribed to young children were limited to the flavoring utilized by the manufacturer, creating a “one size fits” all option that doesn’t always appeal to them,” said. Kinney’s Director of Patient Outcomes Dr. Shannon Miller, PharmD. “Medication flavoring allows pharmacists to strategically mask ‘yucky’ medicine taste with ‘yummy’ flavors kids are willing to ingest, increasing the likelihood that little ones will take their needed medicines. It’s important that young kids finish a full course of medication, especially when fighting common illnesses such as ear and sinus infections, strep throat, etc.

All Kinney Drugs locations will offer several flavors all 100% sugar-free, allergen-free, gluten-free, dye-free and casein-free.

