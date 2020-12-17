Zoo New York adorned with holiday decorations for 1st Annual Winter Wonderlights

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Zoo New York is hosting its 1st Annual Winter Wonderlights event. The event is on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until January 2.

Tickets for the event are $5 and are available at the door. Children under the age of three can attend for free.

Some of the zoo’s animals will be staying out during the event. The zoo suggests bringing a flashlight in order to enhance visibility during these winter evenings.

Zoo New York is adorned with holiday decorations and lights for the event.

More information regarding the 1st Annual Winter Wonderlights is available on Zoo New York’s website.

