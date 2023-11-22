WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Zoo New York at Thompson Park will host a holiday staple despite its winter closure.

In a press release, Zoo New York invited the community to join in the magic of the holidays for a family friendly holiday celebration at the annual Winter Wonder Lights on Friday and Saturday

evenings through December.

Here are details about the event:

Dates: Friday & Saturday nights through December (Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30).

From 5pm – 8pm with last admission at 7:30.

Admission: $7 and free for zoo members with donations welcome

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be on-hand to meet kids on Saturday evenings

Admission will be $7 for non-zoo members, but members can also provide a donation. The zoo thanked the volunteers that are making this possible, including the Zoo’s dedicated guest services staff. The event would also not be possible without the sponsorship support from local businesses.

For information about the Zoo New York at Thompson Park, visit www.zoonewyork.org email info@zoonewyork.org or call (315) 782-6180.