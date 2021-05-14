Zoo New York celebrating Military Appreciation Day May 15

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Zoo New York is partnering with Kogut’s Contracting and members of the Fort Drum community to host a Military Appreciation Day celebration on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The zoo will be joined by the 10th Mountain Division Rock Band, K9 Units, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and vendors from across the North Country.

There will be interactive demonstrations and the 10th Mountain Division Rock Band will be performing at the event.

The zoo will be recognizing three military dependents as the Zoo New York Month of the Military Child recipients. Members of the community nominated military dependents they felt were deserving of the recognition.