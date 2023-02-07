Zoo New York is collecting Valentines for Valentine the Wolverine following her death in January 2023 (Zoo New York)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Zoo New York is holding its final Valentines for Valentine event following the death of Valentine, the zoo’s resident wolverine.

Valentine arrived at Zoo New York when she was two years old in 2008. Zookeepers noticed Valentine wasn’t acting like herself or eating her normal amount of food, prompting an appointment with the veterinarian.

Zoo officials say medical test results did not look favorable for the 16-year-old wolverine and suggested she may be suffering from cancer. The decision to euthanize Valentine was made. Zoo officials say veterinarians later confirmed that Valentine was suffering from stomach cancer that would not have been treatable.

Wolverines have an average lifespan of 7 to 12 years in the wild, according to National Geographic. Zoo officials say the average lifespan in human care is 15 to 16 years. Valentine would have celebrated her 17th birthday in February.

“Valentine came to us when she was 2 years old in 2008 and always had a very healthy appetite. She came to us on a plane to be picked up in Syracuse and has always had an inquisitive personality. Unlike many other wolverines, she did take time to figure out her feeding puzzles instead of just ripping them to shreds. Valentine quickly ate up any meal made with venison.” said Jen Graham, Valentine’s Lead Keep with Zoo New York.

Zoo New York will be displaying cards from the community for Valentine the wolverine following her death in January 2023. (Zoo New York)

Anyone who would like to send a card to the zoo can make one at home and drop it off at the zoo during open hours on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cards can also be made online by visiting the Zoo New York website.

Those wishing to mail cards can send them to Zoo New York at 1 Thompson Park, Watertown, NY 13601.

Cards will be displayed at Valentine’s habitat or inside the zoo.