Zoo New York hosting ‘Brew at the Zoo’ Saturday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Zoo New York is hosting their Brew at the Zoo event on September 18 at Thompson Park.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature beer and wine tastings, activities, local artist performances, and of course animals. The Zoo will be closing at 3 p.m. on Saturday in order to prepare for the event.

Those interested in attending and plan on drinking can purchase a drink ticket for $45. There will also be an option to purchase a “Designated Driver” ticket for $20, under the assumption that they will not be consuming alcohol at the event.

The public will be able to enjoy the event until 9:30 p.m. Saturday Night.