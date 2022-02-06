WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Zoo New York in Thompson Park is inviting residents to celebrate the year of the tiger.

To honor the Lunar New Year the Zoo is allowing visitors to meet the Zoo’s native wild cats with a general admission ticket. Activities to celebrate the holiday will happen during normal zoo hours on February 6 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with the last admittance at 2:30 pm.

There will be activities available for kids, like making a dragon, a traditional rattle drum, learning how to do brush calligraphy, and making a dragon mask. There are also 12 stations hidden around the zoo grounds where families can learn each of the zodiac signs representing each of the closest native New York animals.