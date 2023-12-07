WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Zoo New York is launching its appeal fund.

News of the appeal was first made public in a press release made on the afternoon of Thursday, December 7.

The release cites the overwhelming community support in a survey by the Center for Community Studies.

The zoo is targeting a re-opening in the spring of 2024. With generous support, the zoo said it can continue to move forward in 2024 to sustain this important and historic community asset.

Anyone looking to donate can visit www.zoonewyork.org/winter-appeal-23-24 for more information and to donate or to spread the word.

For more information about the Zoo New York at Thompson Park, visit www.zoonewyork.org, email info@zoonewyork.org or call (315) 782-6180.