WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Zoo New York will hold a special informational meeting open to the public about the temporary closure and any questions that they may have.

The meeting will be held in Room 6-002 next to the bookstore on the Jefferson Community College campus at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 2.

The Board of the Thompson Park Conservancy will be there and encourage the community to participate. They will try to answer questions about the closure.

For information about this meeting contact: FAQ@zoonewyork.org.