WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Zoo New York at Thompson Park will host Boo at the Zoo on two weekends in October.

The zoo will have festivities on October 14 and 15 as well as the weekend of October 21 and 22. There will be candy, music, animals and music. Each day’s events will be running from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There is still time for vendors to sign up to be part of the event. For more information, contact Kristina at kristina@zoonewyork.org.

The deadline for vendors to apply to be part of the event is Friday, September 29.