Zoo New York to host public input meeting on upcoming master planning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming public meeting at Watertown’s local zoo will discuss a new planning efforts.

Zoo New York announced that it will host a Public Input Meeting to discuss Master Planning. This meeting will include a Master Planning presentation hosted by Executive Director Larry Sorrell, to explain upcoming ideas to improve the Zoo.

The meeting will also serve as an opportunity for the community to ask questions and submit feedback on the upcoming project.

According to Zoo New York, it has been working with a local land surveyor in Jefferson County to produce renderings and develop the presentation.

Following the meeting, Zoo New York and its partnered land surveyor will work to construct an official plan and renderings. The final version will be available at 100th Anniversary Celebration on August 28, 2021.

This meeting is open to the public and will held on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m.

