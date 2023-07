NYS Zoo at Thompson Park in Watertown, NY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Zoo New York is mourning the loss of one of their animals.

Zoo New York, the local zoo in Watertown, confirmed on July 10 that its golden eagle named “Snoopy” died.

Snoopy was on permanent loan at the Zoo. The bird was 32 years old.

Golden eagles are North America’s largest predatory bird and they typically live in the hilly, mountainous regions and forest areas of Mexico and western North America.

In the wild, they live approximately 20 to 30 years.