Zoo NY celebrates 100th Anniversary in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown’s local zoo is celebrating a major milestone in 2021.

Zoo New York is turning 100.

According to Zoo New York, 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the organizations origin.

The local zoo opened their doors to the North Country in 1921 as the “Park Zoo Club” where they made their first deposit of $10.14 and purchased the first animal, “Bucko” the bear.

Since 1921, the zoo located at the Thompson Park in Watertown, New York, has been known as the “Watertown Zoo,” “The NYS Living Museums,” “NYS Zoo at the Thompson Park, and now leading up to 2021, “Zoo New York.”

Throughout 2021, Zoo New York plans to host multiple events to celebrate their milestone anniversary.

All events will build up to their Centennial Celebration currently scheduled for August 28, 2021.

Zoo New York is located in Watertown, New York. The 32-acres zoo houses threatened and endangered animals and hosts nearly 50 thousand visitors annually.