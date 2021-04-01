Zoo NY to be open during North Country schools spring break

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Zoo New York in Watertown will be open to the public during many school districts spring break.

The local zoo will be opening its main gate to the public starting Saturday, April , 2021 and run through April 11, 2021.

Zoo New York also confirmed that all COVID Guidelines will be enforced and followed when guests are on the grounds.

The Zoo will require all guests to wear masks in the Guest Services building and in the Conservation Center, however masks can be removed when outside as long as social distancing is maintained.

Following this brief opening, Zoo New York will open for its summer season on May 1, 2021.