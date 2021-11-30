ZZ Top Concert in Watertown rescheduled for July 2022

FILE – Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival in Somerset, England, June 24, 2016. ZZ Top has announced that Hill, one of the Texas blues trio’s bearded figures and bassist, has died at his Houston home. He was 72. In a Facebook post, bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard revealed Wednesday, July 29, 2021, that Hill had died in his sleep. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Disabled Persons Action Organization’s ZZ Top concert has been rescheduled for this upcoming summer.

The ZZ Top show was originally scheduled for September 25 in Watertown as part of The Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2021 Summer Concert Series. However, it was canceled due to concerns surrounding the rising number of delta variant COVID cases in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

The concert will now take place on Saturday, July 20 of 2022 at the Watertown Fairgrounds. Tickets that were purchased for the original concert will be valid for the rescheduled date this summer. Additional tickets for the new date will go on sale on Wednesday, January 19 at 10 a.m.

Those who previously purchased tickets and would like a refund can contact the DPAO to get their money back. However, the organization must have the tickets in their possession before December 17 so they can begin the refund process.

More information about the concert and ticket sales can be found on the DPAO website.