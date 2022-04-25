WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rock band ZZ Top is set to perform in Watertown in July, and residents will be able to secure their tickets for the event starting Wednesday.

The concert is a part of the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s summer concert series. ZZ Top will finally take the stage on Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m. after being rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will take place indoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 27. Those interested in attending the concert can purchase tickets on the DPAO website or by calling the organization at 315-782-0044.

The proceeds from the DPAO Summer Concert Series will be used to benefit the programs and services that the organization provides to over 500 families with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.