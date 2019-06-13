LAFF & Court TV Mystery Networks

LAFF is the country’s first ever over-the-air broadcast network devoted entirely to comedy. The fully programmed network features some of the most popular sitcoms in contemporary history, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

LAFF features programs such as The Drew Carey Show, Night Court, Empty Nest, Grace under Fire and Ellen DeGeneres’ first sitcom, Ellen. LAFF will also showcase great theatrical motion pictures such as Jerry Maguire starring Tom Cruise, Sleepless in Seattle starring Tom Hanks, The Story starring Richard Prior, and Eddie Murphy as The Distinguished Gentleman among many others.

Viewers may visit www.laff.com for the full programming schedule.

Court TV Mystery is a dynamic extension of one of TV’s most iconic brands.

Featuring investigative crime series such as The First 48, real-life docuseries and exclusive originals, Court TV Mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat with true crime, all the time.

Viewers may visit www.courttv.com/mystery/ for the full programming schedule.