As of 2019, the North Country region is home to nearly 4,200 farms and over 1.1 million acres of farmland. The region ranks second in New York State for total agricultural sales and is the leading producer of maple syrup in New York State. The North Country is the state’s second largest source of milk and ranks first for sales of hay and other crops. Lewis County is the state’s top producer of Christmas trees. (Source: Office of the New York State Comptroller)