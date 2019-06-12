Allen’s Liquors & Wines

In 1993, Scott and I opened a small liquor store and built it from the ground up. During these past 23 years, we have been selected as Brown-Forman Retailer of the Year as well as being classified as an “Outstanding Wine Shop” by Wine Spectator. We have been and continue to be supporters of the local economy and pride ourselves as being advocates for New York products. We have received several awards of appreciation from the local wineries as a result of the large New York wine selection offered in the store. As distilleries continue to pop up throughout the state, we look forward expanding our New York liquor section as well.

In order to provide the best customer service possible, we personally taste every product we bring into the store. Knowledge is important when helping customers choose the right wine or liquor, so we encourage our employees to educate themselves and gain as much product knowledge as possible.

Although the store houses over 1200 different wines and a wide variety of liquors, if a customer wants a specific selection not currently on the shelves, the staff is eager to place a special order, usually received within 5 business days.

Pop in, take a look around, and as always….take the time to know wine….Cheers!! -Kris Allen

Reviews

“This store is cute and inviting. The people working were super friendly. I asked for a specific brand and they led me right to it, making my trip quick and easy! The brand I needed was a local New York brand which is nice too that they carried it. It was also cheaper than I would have expected. I will go back again next time I need wine!” -Amy

“I love stopping into Allen’s any time I’m in the watertown area! They always seem to have the best pricing around, and have such a great selection. You won’t be disappointed if you stop it, as I never am.” -Julie

“I highly enjoy shopping at Allen’s. Every single time I go in I am cheerfully greeted by someone. They go above and beyond to help you. The employees seem to really enjoy their jobs and are very knowledgeable. I have always had a pleasant experience at Allen’s and will not shop anywhere else. Keep up the great job!” -Matthew

“I personally love shopping at Allen’s Liquor and Wines. Every time I go in someone greets me with a smile and helps me find exactly what I am looking for. Not only do I get a welcoming friendly place to shop were I feel like I get to know each employee, they are also very knowledgeable about the products they sell. Anytime I am looking for something they don’t sell they let their manager or boss know so that they can order the products I am looking for. I will forever keep my business and recommend Allen’s. Thank you for all your help!” -Kayla

“Great selection, very courteous and helpful staff, reasonable pricing!” -Linda

