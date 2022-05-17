America 1 Realty

We have been involved with the buying and selling of homes for over 15 years. Since inception, we have been an important part of the local community and we will continue to serve all of the area’s real estate needs for years to come.

With over 20 agents in the office working under an experienced licensed broker, all of our staff members are high caliber professionals with extensive experience and knowledge about our local real estate market. Our agents come from diverse backgrounds but all are dedicated to providing the highest quality service to our clients.

Our office is fully equipped with an integrated network of computer and communication systems. We have instant access to the regional Multiple Listing Service, Public Record Searches, and many other tools and services that our agents use to better serve you.

In addition to our agents and brokers, we also have three full time administrative staff members that work tirelessly to accommodate any and all of your needs. They help coordinate meetings, set schedules, and ensure the timely processing and delivery of all your documents.

Certifications and Recognitions

RCRB – Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager

GRI® Graduate, REALTOR® Institute

CRS – Certified Residential Specialist

EBC – EcoBroker Certified

Testimonials

“I would highly recommend Rhonda. She is friendly, professional, very knowledgable and helpful. She is not pushy which I love about her. You can also count on her to be very honest. She is a local girl who is very well respected in the community. Someone you can trust and had true family values.” -kathleenhilborne

“I’m so thankful for choosing Rhonda as my realtor! I thought I’d never sell my home but after contacting Rhonda, signing paperwork my home sold faster than I’ve ever heard! She’s very professional and given her local knowledge and being well known in the Community she was definitely the right choice!” -msdecember77

“We had dealt with another local real estate agent and we had a very little luck or support. They actually turned their backs on us. When we decided to talk with Rhonda we felt very comfortable and knew we were in good hands. A few months later everything had closed without issue. I strongly recommend Rhonda Roethel and her America 1 Realty team for your Real Estate needs. Thank you Rhonda” -phil52000

