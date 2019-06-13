Arsenal Wine & Liquor

Arsenal Wine & Liquor was established in 2009 by Mary R. Miles, Watertown and we are proud to service the Watertown, Fort Drum and 1000 Island regions. Our team has over 20 years industry knowledge and experience to better serve you while providing you exceptional customer service. We lead the industry with the largest selection of local New York wines and offer weekly tastings and events to provide our customers the opportunity to experience the many regions.

It is our honor to continue to serve you and our mission to be your beverage destination of choice.

Enjoy Life….. Drink Good Wine!

Bottle Caps Beverage Center

Bottlecaps Beverge Ctr established in June of 2013 with the vision of being you’re local neighborhood beverage destination!

We welcome you to our unique beer & cigar store offering mixers, local gourmet products, accessories & most important customer service. We have one of the largest craft beer selections categorized by style with an 8-Tap growler System. Our walk-in cooler features all our domestics & your favorites at the right temperature. We employ knowledgeable beer geeks who are always excited to show you the latest releases, seasonal beers and what would be the perfect match for your taste buds.

Bottlecaps is the premium cigar supply in Watertown and surrounding areas. We have a temperature control walk in humidor featuring over 100 Premium Cigars with all the cigar accessories you need.

Convenience is our service to you with one stop shopping for all your party & family get-togethers. It’s your beverage destination down under… right below Arsenal Wine & Liquor. From paper products, soda, mixers, lemons, limes to the rights beers, cigars & gourmet snacks.

Your local beverage destination down under just like our prices!

Reviews

Arsenal Wine & Liquor

“Easy in and out… Great selection !! And reasonable…” -Kathleen

“A TON of NY featured wines!!! Tastings EVERY Friday!!! NICE NICE NICE!!” -Kevin

Bottle Caps Beverage Center

“The people who work at Bottle Caps are extremely knowledgeable about the beer that they sell and will generously let you sample something they may have on tap at the time. The atmosphere of the place makes you feel right at home from the moment you walk through the doors and down the stairs. If that’s not enough to keep you coming back, the aroma that welcomes you as you walk in sure will. Great place, Great people and Great products. If you can’t find a specific brew that you want to try, they are more than willing to try to order it so it will be there the next time you come in. Cheers to all the staff at BottleCaps Beverage Center for doing what you do to make it an enjoyable place to visit.” -Joe

“Excellent customer service and a cool shop with lots of selection. Both people working were nice and eager to help and offer suggestions. Highly recommend and can’t wait to visit again.” -Miles

“Love the enthusiasm the employees show in helping customers, I found the experience one of a kind and not only did I find the beers I was looking for, I found the beers I am definitely looking to buy next time I am there” -John