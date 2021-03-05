Ask the Expert: Blue Heron Realty discusses virtual buying and selling process during the pandemic

(WWTI) – People have found new and creative ways to stay connected over the past year, as social distancing has become a reality in our society. The real estate industry has also had to adapt in order to serve the needs of home buyers and sellers during the pandemic.

With 360-degree virtual tours of properties, interested buyers can view properties from almost anywhere. Virtual tours allow viewers to view the property as though they are standing inside the home. They have the ability to view the inside and outside of the home at ease.

Blue Heron Realty is using electronic lock boxes that are secure and Bluetooth operated, allowing prospective buyers to tour the home without the real estate agent being present. Agents receive an alert anytime the boxes are opened or closed for security purposes.

The real estate agency is also using live Facebook events and video messages to stay connected to clients. Purchase offers can even be completed with digital signatures.