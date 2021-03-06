Ask the Expert: Blue Heron Realty’s tips for selling your home

(WWTI) – Jennifer Stevenson of Blue Heron Realty has expert advice for anyone preparing to sell their home:
- Start by giving the front door a fresh coat of paint.
- Arrange flowerpots at the entryway for a burst of color.
- Make the entry an inviting space by removing your shoe and coat collection.
- Declutter your spaces. The dining room should not be an office and the living room should not be a playroom.
- Clear out the closets to show how big they are.
- Clean out the kitchen cabinets and clear the counters.
- Mow the lawn.
Following these tips will help your home show much better and make moving easier.