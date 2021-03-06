Ask the Expert: Blue Heron Realty’s tips for selling your home

(WWTI) - People have found new and creative ways to stay connected over the past year, as social distancing has become a reality in our society. The real estate industry has also had to adapt in order to serve the needs of home buyers and sellers during the pandemic.

With 360-degree virtual tours of properties, interested buyers can view properties from almost anywhere. Virtual tours allow viewers to view the property as though they are standing inside the home. They have the ability to view the inside and outside of the home at ease.