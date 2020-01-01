Ask the Expert: Dr. Rob LaClair has tips on communicating with your dental care provider

Dentistry can be quite complex. It is important to have excellent communication with your dental care provider so the desired outcome is achieved.
When creating treatment objectives, the team at LaClair Family Dental carefully weighs the patient’s desires. When everyone is on the same page, it makes for optimum treatment outcomes and happy patients.
Be sure to ask your dental care provider plenty of questions and carefully review treatment options together.
Click here more expert tips from Dr. Rob LaClair.
