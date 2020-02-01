Dr. Rob LaClair of LaClair Family Dental shares expert tips on optimum hygiene techniques when it comes to flossing, brushing and rinsing.
Click here more expert tips from Dr. Rob LaClair.
LATEST STORIES:
- AFC vs NFC culinary throwdown: Try these recipes
- Lead keeper at NYS Zoo addresses rumors of mountain lion sightings in NY
- Ask the Expert: Dr. Rob LaClair tells us the proper way to practice dental hygiene
- Patrick Mahomes says he and teammates plan to watch ‘Live PD’ before Super Bowl
- Airbnb hosts cash in on Super Bowl guests