Ask the Expert: Dr. Rob LaClair tells us the proper way to practice dental hygiene

Ask the Expert
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Rob LaClair of LaClair Family Dental shares expert tips on optimum hygiene techniques when it comes to flossing, brushing and rinsing.

Click here more expert tips from Dr. Rob LaClair.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story