NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Jefferson and Lewis County on Wednesday.

According to the advisory from the NWS, the advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. on Thursday until 7 a.m. on Friday in both counties. They advised residents to expect winds from 20 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour during this time. The strongest winds are expected along the north and northwest slopes of Tug Hill.