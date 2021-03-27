Ask the Expert: How to track the status of your stimulus payment

(WWTI) – Jack Choinski of Northern Credit Union provides tips on how to stay up-to-date on the status of your third stimulus payment in this segment of Ask the Expert.

Check your payment status with the “Get My Economic Payment” tool on the IRS website. Banks and credit unions are unable to predict when funds will appear and cannot release money in advance.

Use an advanced ATM to request a mini statement or check online and mobile banking for the quickest access and most up-to-date information about your payment. The IRS does not provide advanced notice of deposits.

Set up automated text or email alerts through your financial institution. You will be able to receive notifications on incoming deposits and cleared checks, including your pending stimulus payment.

You can put your stimulus to good use by paying down debt, buying essentials, or saving for emergencies.