Ask the Expert: Mark Zegarelli of ServPro answers coronavirus cleaning questions

(WWTI) Mark Zegarelli of ServPro answered some questions regarding cleaning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Q: With the lack of disinfectants on store shelves, is there something at home I can use?

A: Not necessarily. Because COVID-19 is new, many household cleaners haven’t been tested against the virus.

Q: What disinfectant is effective against coronavirus?

A: There are many that can be found on the Environmental Protection Agency website.

Q: Where can I find more information?

A: There is information available on the Environmental Protection Agency website, Centers for Disease Control website and ServPro website. You can also call ServPro at 315-777-8377 and the experts will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

