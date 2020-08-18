Ask the Expert: Northern Credit Union has great factors to consider when buying a home

(WWTI) – In this segment of Ask the Expert, James Gifford of Northern Credit Union tells us about important factors to consider when buying a home.
Those factors include:
- Tune up your finances and reduce debt
- Get a free credit report online to check for any errors in your credit history
- Get a pre-approval letter for an edge during negotiations
- Choose a real estate agent and lender that understand your unique needs
Northern Credit Union can help anyone navigate these important steps whether they are just buying their first home, looking for a new home, finding a vacation home and more.
For more expert tips, visit the Ask the Experts page.
