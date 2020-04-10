Ask the Expert: Northern Credit Union is assisting our local community with the COVID-19 Financial Relief Program

(WWTI) – Nearly everyone has felt the impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic, whether you’re directly affected by a change in employment, your children are home from school, you’re an at-risk individual or you’re practicing social distancing.

For members of the community whose day-to-day finances have been disturbed by changes to certain industries, Northern Credit Union has created the COVID-19 Relief Program.

The program includes:

0% APR Loans

A special financing program is available to help eligible new and existing members manage through their diminished or total loss of income. 120-day Loan Deferment

Members with existing Northern Credit Union loans may apply for a 120-day, complimentary, (no cost to members) payment deferment on most loans, including Credit Cards and Home Equity Loans. NEW! 120-day Mortgage Forbearance Members will be able to get a forbearance up to 120 days on Owner’s Choice mortgages.

If you have a mortgage payable to someone other than Owner’s Choice Funding you’ll need to contact them for mortgage forbearance.

No late mortgage payments will be reported to the credit bureaus until further notice. NEW! 90-day Student Loan or Student Loan Forbearance Currently Student Choice is offering 90-day forbearance on student loans (undergrad and refinance).

You’ll need to contact Student Choice’s loan servicer University Accounting Service (UAS) directly at 800.723.2210. Delinquent Loans

Any existing loans that are 30-60 days past due are eligible for a free Loan Modification, which places all accrued interest and late fees at end of the loan to bring the loan current. ODP/ATM Fees NEW! On a case-by-case basis, NCU will consider more lenient than normal refunds of ODP fees and ATM fees for members affected by the pandemic. Debit Cards New and replacements debit cards will be mailed to you at no cost. They will arrive within 2 business days. Disability Claims Members with Credit Disability Insurance are encouraged to submit claims should you need to execute a disability case. Claims will be reviewed and determined on a case by case basis. A Reminder About Cash

Your money is safest at Northern Credit Union. There is a lot to worry about these days but keeping your money is in a federally insured Northern account shouldn’t be one of them. Financial Coaching

Northern Credit Union has many financial education resources available including, news articles, videos, worksheets, interactive budgeting programs, and financial calculators with our partners at Banzai and Balance. Additional Resources

New York State Unemployment

https://www.ny.gov/services/get-unemployment-assistance or 888-469-7365

NYS is making it easier to qualify for unemployment insurance. They are asking for people to apply on certain days according to the first letter of the last name.

The United Way’s 211 Program

http://www.211.org/services/covid19

The United Way of Northern New York works with 211 to get information to residents in need of social services. This includes information about local food pantries, essential needs, housing relief, family services, healthcare, etc. All they have to do is dial 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211.

As a reminder, you can always quickly access your money and manage your accounts from home or on-the-go 24/7:

Check your balance, transfer money between accounts, and more with Mobile, Online, Text Banking, or iTalk Telephone Teller.

Deposit checks in a snap from your phone with Mobile Deposit.

Pay bills in seconds with Bill Pay from the comfort of your home.

Access 24/7, drive-thru and outdoor walk-up ATMs at Northern locations and throughout the country at our shared network of ATMs. Use our locator to find the ones closest to you.

Learn more about banking on-the-go options, and watch the how-to videos on the website or give NCU a call to get set up and banking on-the-go in no time.

Any or all of these elements are available to members and non-members. For more information and updates about NCU’s COVID-19 preparedness, call 315-782-0155, click here, find NCU on social media, or contact NCU here to make an appointment.

