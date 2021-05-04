Ask the Expert: Northern Credit Union’s advice for small businesses

(WWTI) – In this segment of Ask the Expert, Rob Barlow of Northern Credit Union discusses what they are doing to help small businesses navigate through unprecedented times.
Barlow advises small businesses to partner with a financial institution business professional who:
- Delivers on promises and advocates on their behalf
- Understands their business and provides insight and advice to position them for success
- Saves them time by offering convenient banking solutions
- Collaborates with them to accomplish their business goals