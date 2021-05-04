Ask the Expert: Northern Credit Union’s advice for small businesses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -- On the first Monday of May, Jefferson County confirmed that it is now at the highest risk for COVID transmission according to the CDC. This is following an uptick in the county's COVID-19 infection rate over the past couple weeks.

"Just a couple of weeks ago, we were really going in the right direction," stated Jefferson County Information Officer Stephen Jennings. "We had got it down to 1.9%, and that was the last of that ever since then, it's been ticking upward."