Jarah Papin and Madison Sebella of Northern Credit Union discuss ways online and mobile banking can save you time and making banking easier in this segment of Ask the Expert.

Sebella says online and mobile banking are great for busy people, professionals and anyone looking for complete control over their finances and can help save time by:

utilizing automatic transfers and loan payments;

making payments to others via text message and email; and

taking advantage of online bill pay with just a few easy clicks.

For those looking to apply for a loan, Sebella says existing members can apply via online and mobile banking and non-members can apply on Northern Credit Union’s website.

