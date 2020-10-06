Ask the Expert: Northern Physical Therapy’s Balance Academy is helping adults gain balance and prevent falls

(WWTI) – Jeanine McLellan, PT and CEO of Northern Physical Therapy, announced the expansion of their NPT Balance Academy in this segment of Ask the Expert.

McLellan said that between 30-45% of adults over the age of 65 will experience a fall this year. Injuries and complications from these falls are listed as the leading cause of death for this age group.

The NPT Balance Academy was created to achieve the goal of preventing falls. A harness training system is used so patients can practice and train with their therapists without the worry and risk of falling.

McLellan said the decline of balance is directly linked to a decrease in physical activity.

