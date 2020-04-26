Ask the Expert: Remote visits available for everyone with River Hospital’s virtual features

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Dr. David Wallace, Family Physician at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard regarding who is eligible for remote visits during the coronavirus epidemic and how to access the service.

Dr. Wallace said that while staying home and flattening the curve, people can visit their health care providers remotely with virtual visits. The visits are available via mobile devices.

The service is available for newly establishing appointments and first-time patients, existing patients who have chronic health care issues and need to touch base with their physician and for anyone who needs to speak with a provider regarding health issues.

The virtual appointments are available to everyone by calling 315-482-2094 and online at rivershospital.org.

For more expert advice from the professionals at River Hospital, visit their Ask the Expert section.

